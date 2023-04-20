Las Vegas local takes home $138k jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky local man is going home with a big payday after hitting a jackpot at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino.
Casino officials said the man stopped by on Sunday to play Fortune Pai Gow Poker.
After wagering $40, the man hit a straight flush on his fourth hand before betting $1 on the progressive bonus and $6 on the fortune bonus.
That led to winning $138,062.69.
