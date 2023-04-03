Guest takes home over $1 million after hitting jackpot at Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It might have been April Fools weekend but the big money some jackpot winners took home was no joke.
That includes one guest who took home $1,300,438 after hitting it big at the Flamingo on Saturday.
Caesars Entertainment said a rewards member hit a progressive jackpot on I Luv Suits Poker.
On Friday, Julie Griffiths won $103,376 while hitting a jackpot playing slots at Horseshoe Las Vegas.
Griffiths is from Reno and was in town for vacation.
She said she won after just five minutes at the machine and said she's using her winnings to help save for retirement.
On Saturday, Caesars Entertainment said another guest won $100,00 after hitting a jackpot playing video poker at Caesars Palace.
