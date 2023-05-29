Internet-famed bodybuilder wins over $300k jackpot at Planet Hollywood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A visitor from the United Kingdom won a jackpot at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino overnight!

Officials from the casino said Aynsley is an internet-famed bodybuilder and fitness model. He is also a Caesars Rewards member.

While playing Crazy 4 Poker, he hit a mega progressive jackpot earning himself $354,742.

"The fitness influencer was visiting Las Vegas on vacation with his friend and was playing at the poker table for the first time," officials said. "Shortly after one hour, he landed the jackpot with a Royal Flush."

Officials say he plans on using the winnings to invest and help his family. Aynsley said "positivity" was his good luck charm during his visit.

He plans on using the winnings to invest and help his family.