Horseshoe Las Vegas guest hits jackpot worth more than $200,000

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A tourist from Mexico is going home even richer after hitting a big jackpot on Thursday morning.

According to Caesars Entertainment officials, Norma Garza Zarate was visiting from Reynosa, Mexico as part of a family vacation. She said she decided to play Let It Ride poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

She had only been playing when she hit royal flush and landed a Mega Progressive jackpot worth $252,146.

Zarate said she plans on using the winnings to provide for her family and travel with them.

