Caesars pays out third six-figure jackpot in five days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lucky guest scored $100,000 playing video poker at Caesars Palace on Thursday.
This was the third six-figure win at a Caesars Entertainment property in the past five days, a company spokesperson stated in a news release.
The winning hand was a royal flush of four aces and a two of hearts. It was won on a $5 bet.
Two days earlier, another guest turned a $50 bet into a $100,000 slot jackpot at Caesars Palace.
And over Memorial Day weekend, an internet-famous body builder and fitness model from the U.K. won $354,742 after hitting a mega progressive jackpot on Crazy 4 Poker at Planet Hollywood.
Zac Aynsley was visiting Las Vegas on vacation and it was his first time at a poker table, the Caesars spokesperson noted.
