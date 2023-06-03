Watch Now
Caesars pays out third six-figure jackpot in five days

A lucky gambler won a $100,000 video poker jackpot on a $5 bet at Caesars Palace on Thursday, Caesars Entertainment announced in a news release. The company says it's the third six-figure jackpot at a Caesars property in the past five days.
Zac Aynsley
Posted at 9:35 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 00:35:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lucky guest scored $100,000 playing video poker at Caesars Palace on Thursday.

This was the third six-figure win at a Caesars Entertainment property in the past five days, a company spokesperson stated in a news release.

The winning hand was a royal flush of four aces and a two of hearts. It was won on a $5 bet.

Two days earlier, another guest turned a $50 bet into a $100,000 slot jackpot at Caesars Palace.

Zac Aynsley
Zac Aynsley is an internet-famed bodybuilder, on top of this, his "positive" attitude scored him a jackpot over $300k at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino during the Memorial Day weekend.

And over Memorial Day weekend, an internet-famous body builder and fitness model from the U.K. won $354,742 after hitting a mega progressive jackpot on Crazy 4 Poker at Planet Hollywood.

Zac Aynsley was visiting Las Vegas on vacation and it was his first time at a poker table, the Caesars spokesperson noted.

