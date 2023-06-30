Guest wins $100K video poker jackpot on $50 bet at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Caesars Palace guest went home $100,000 richer on Tuesday after hitting a video poker jackpot.

Caesars Entertainment announced the Caesars Rewards member's win in a news release on Friday.

A photo shared by the company shows the winning hand — four-of-a-kind with four aces and a two — was won on the gambler's fifth bet of $50.

"The luck of the draw continues at Caesars Palace!" a company spokesperson stated in the media release.

Caesars Entertainment has reported a handful of six-figure jackpots at company properties over the past month, including one guest who hit three separate jackpots in 48 hours. Earlier in June, the company says it paid out three six-figure jackpots within five days.

