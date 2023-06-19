Caesars Palace guest becomes millionaire after hitting three jackpots in 48 hours

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Palace has minted a new millionaire who got extremely lucky hitting three jackpots in 48 hours.

Casino officials said the guest stopped by Saturday afternoon. After sitting down to play video poker, they hit their first jackpot worth $400,000 at 4:42 p.m. Just 10 minutes later, casino officials said the same guest won another video poker jackpot for $200,000.

According to Caesars Palace, the guest returned on Sunday and hit yet a third jackpot playing video poker at 11 p.m. That was worth $400,000, which brought their total winnings to $1 million.

