More than $31 million in jackpots won by Boyd Gaming guests in June

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — June was another lucky month for Boyd Gaming guests. Officials said lucky winners took home more than $31 million last month in jackpots and at least 15 of them went home with $10,000.

Guests started things off with the first winner hitting a $10,000 jackpot from a Ten Times Pay machine at Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall on June 1. The next, another guest stopped by Cannery Casino & Hotel and hit more than $15,000 on a Huff 'n' More Puff Machine. The next day, a person visiting The Orleans won $10,000 on a Quick Hit machine.

On June 6, a guest stopped by the Gold Coast Hotel & Casino and won more than $10,000 on a Buffalo Gold Revolution machine. Another guest hit it big at the Gold Coast just six days later when their $3.75 spin led to a jackpot worth more than $18,000 on a Dragon Link machine.

A visitor stopped by The Orleans on June 13 and was able to match six out of the seven numbers three times and hit a seven-spot on a Four-Card Keno machine to win more than $16,000. On June 16, a guest named Linnea celebrated a memorable trip to the Suncoast Hotel & Casino. Her 50-cent spin on a Wicked Wheel Machine led to her winning more than $11,000.

Kevin decided to visit Main Street Station on June 19 and ended up taking home $25,000 after hitting a jackpot on a Double Red, White & Blue Machine. That same day, a guest visiting Sam's Town placed a $3.20 bet on a Smokin' Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel machine and was able to turn that into a jackpot that was worth more than $14,000.

On June 21, Boyd Gaming said an anonymous guest visited Aliante Casino and won more than $16,000 from a Game King Poker machine. Two days later, a local was able to turn a $1 bet on a Duo Fu Duo Car Grand Fortune machine at The Orleans into more than $19,000.

Tracee stopped by The Orleans on June 26 and won a $10,000 jackpot in the live Keno Lounge. The next day, another guest visited The Orleans and won more than $21,000 from a Huff 'n' More Puff machine.

To wrap up the month, there were at least three different visitors who hit jackpots on June 30. First, a guest at Sam's Town won $20,000 when they were dealt four 3s with a kicker on a Double Bonus Poker game. The second was over at the Cannery when a guest won more than $14,000 from a Huff 'n' More Puff machine. Finally, an anonymous guest at Aliante won more than $15,000 while playing on an 88 Fortunes machine.

