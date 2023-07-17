Lucky winners take home over $2.7 million in June jackpots at Arizona Charlie's

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Guests took home over $2.7 million after hitting it big at Arizona Charlie's locations in June.

Casino officials said jackpot winners took home $2,719,390 in jackpots last month.

The biggest winners included one local who stopped by the Decatur location and ended up winning $131,863 while another guest won $107,131 at the Boulder location.

At the Decatur location, one guest hit a Charlie's Double Progressive on June 16 to win $70,653. Another player hit a jackpot worth $17,714 while playing Wicked Wheel on June 10. A third guest won $15,765 after playing Dragon Link on June 15.

At the Boulder location, a player won $20,000 on June 24 and June 30 while playing video poker. Another local hit a $13,274 jackpot while playing Dancing Drums on June 16.

