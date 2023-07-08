Watch Now
Las Vegas local hits $10.5 million jackpot at Cannery Casino

Cannery Casino win
Posted at 5:40 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 20:40:50-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas local is now officially a millionaire.

On Friday, Boyd Gaming officials said Jesus stopped by the Cannery Casino & Hotel and put $40 into a slot machine. At 5:28 a.m., he lined up the three Megabucks symbols to win a jackpot of $10,488,726.

He said it was his first trip to the casino and that he typically plays at the Orleans and Gold Coast casinos.

Jesus said this jackpot is life-changing and that he plans to use his winnings to buy his mom a house.

