Treasure Island guests take home nearly $100k in July jackpots

Posted at 1:50 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 16:50:00-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Treasure Island guests are taking home a lot of coin after hitting it big playing on the Strip.

Casino officials said nine guests took home more than $90,000 in slot jackpots last month. All of them were from out-of-state but found lady luck on different machines.

  • Bryce from Missouri won $10,488 playing Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Red Bonus.
  • Robert from Florida won $13,041 on Ultimate Fire Link.
  • Amy from Michigan won $13,360 on Lock It Link Riches Grand Progressive.
  • Jesse from Texas won $10,744 on Dancing Drum Progressive.
  • William from Georgia won $18,041 on Everlasting Fortunes Grand Progressive.
  • Carmelo from California won $15,271 on Mighty Cash Ultra.
  • Jaime from Minnesota won $11,076 on Epic Fortune Mega Jackpot.
  • Marcos from California won $11,044 on Express Lux Line Progressive.
  • Terry from Texas won $14,409 on Rakin' Bacon Grand Progressive.

