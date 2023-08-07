Treasure Island guests take home nearly $100k in July jackpots

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Treasure Island guests are taking home a lot of coin after hitting it big playing on the Strip.
Casino officials said nine guests took home more than $90,000 in slot jackpots last month. All of them were from out-of-state but found lady luck on different machines.
- Bryce from Missouri won $10,488 playing Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Red Bonus.
- Robert from Florida won $13,041 on Ultimate Fire Link.
- Amy from Michigan won $13,360 on Lock It Link Riches Grand Progressive.
- Jesse from Texas won $10,744 on Dancing Drum Progressive.
- William from Georgia won $18,041 on Everlasting Fortunes Grand Progressive.
- Carmelo from California won $15,271 on Mighty Cash Ultra.
- Jaime from Minnesota won $11,076 on Epic Fortune Mega Jackpot.
- Marcos from California won $11,044 on Express Lux Line Progressive.
- Terry from Texas won $14,409 on Rakin' Bacon Grand Progressive.
