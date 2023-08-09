Wynn guest becomes millionaire after hitting jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Florida guest visited the valley and ended up going home a millionaire.
According to casino officials at the Wynn, this happened on Friday around 11 a.m.
They said the player sat down at a Panda Magic slot machine and placed a $750 bet.
Then, they hit the grand progressive jackpot and ended up taking home $1,614,758.09 in winnings.
- Treasure Island guests take home nearly $100k in July jackpots
- Over $32 million in jackpots handed out by Boyd Gaming in July
- Lucky winners take home over $2.7 million in June jackpots at Arizona Charlie's
- More than $31 million in jackpots won by Boyd Gaming guests in June
- Michigan mom wins over $400,000 after hitting jackpot at Paris Las Vegas