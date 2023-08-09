Wynn guest becomes millionaire after hitting jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Florida guest visited the valley and ended up going home a millionaire.

According to casino officials at the Wynn, this happened on Friday around 11 a.m.

They said the player sat down at a Panda Magic slot machine and placed a $750 bet.

Then, they hit the grand progressive jackpot and ended up taking home $1,614,758.09 in winnings.

