California visitor wins $10.1 million jackpot at ARIA from $5 bets

Posted at 5:08 PM, Aug 10, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A guest walked out of the ARIA Resort & Casino with millions more in their pocket.

The guest was a visitor from California playing IGT's Megabucks slot machine.

According to officials, they played on $5 bets until they won $10.1 million.

Congratulations to the player.

