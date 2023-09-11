Jackpot winners take home more than $29 million in winnings in August, according to Boyd Gaming

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another group of jackpot winners are going home with big winnings.

According to Boyd Gaming officials, 14 people combined to win over $29 million in August jackpots.

The luck began on Aug. 1. A guest stopped by Cannery Casino Hotel and won more than $10,000 while playing an Ultimate Fire Link machine. Four days later, another visitor was named a winner after visiting the Cannery casino and sitting down at a Dragon Link machine. They hit a jackpot worth more than $10,000.

On Aug. 6, a guest visited Aliante Casino and hit a jackpot worth more than $12,000 while playing a Dragon Hearts machine. The next day, a visitor at the Gold Coast Hotel decided to try their luck on a Triple Play Poker machine. Casino officials said the person put down a $3.75 bet and won more than $19,000 when they hit a Royal Flush.

Another player hit a Royal Flush on a Triple Pay machine across town at Sam's Town on Aug. 11. That visitor won more than $15,000. A visitor named Ambrosha had the luck of the gods on her side when she stopped by the Gold Coast casino on Aug. 12. She put down a $3.75 bet and turned the spin into a jackpot worth more than $11,000 after she struck gold on a Dragon Link machine.

A guest named Delphine stopped by the Fremont Hotel on Aug. 13. She put down 50 cents for a spin on a Mustang Spirit machine and hit a jackpot worth more than $10,000. The next day, a tourist from Canada ended up taking home $20,000 after putting down an 88-cent bet on a Reel Riches Dragon Wealth machine at Sam's Town.

On Aug. 16, another Sam's Town guest hit big money by turning a 50-cent bet into a $12,000 payday courtesy of a Dragon Link machine. A third Sam's Town winner won more than $20,000 on Aug. 18 after hitting a jackpot on a Lightning Link machine.

A visitor decided to stop by Main Street Casino on Aug. 21 and put down a $10 bet on a Dragon Link machine. They ended up winning more than $13,000. Five days later, a Las Vegas local stopped by The Orleans and hit big money on a Triple Hot Ice machine. They turned their $5 bet into a payday worth more than $94,000.

The last two winners of the month came from Gold Coast and Sam's Town. On Aug. 28, a tourist from Arizona won more than $11,000 while the Sam's Town guest won $15,000 on a payday from a Dragon Link Golden Century machine to wrap up the month.

