Is our water clean enough to drink? Officials say, yes!

LAS VEGAS, NV — As lake levels at Lake Mead continue to decline uncovering many of the lakes secrets, the question of how clean our drinking water is comes to mind.

With recent discoveries of a dead body in a barrel, dying fish and skeletal remains folks at the River Mountain Water Treatment Facility in Henderson say the water is clean enough to drink!

Dave Johnson is the Deputy General Manager of Operations and he says 90% of the drinking water in the Las Vegas valley comes from the Colorado River which supplies us with water from snow melt runoff.

Johnson oversees efforts made by engineers, scientists and leading innovators who work to clean and preserve the water for current and future use.

He says the water in Southern Nevada goes through pre-testing initially before going through a highly advanced sterilization process, then filtration portion where turbidity, sediment and dirt are cleaned from the water. Then the water is chlorinated and distributed to valley residents, ready for consumption.

Johnson says regardless of the activities at Lake Mead, the state-of-the art water cleaning facility is ready to take on anything that might come up in the water.