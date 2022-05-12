Drought crisis at Lake Mead now endangering wildlife

(KTNV) — The receding water levels at Lake Mead are having a deadly impact on the ecosystem. The water levels are lowering about a 100 feet a week according to Patti Aaron from the Bureau of Reclamation.

At Boulder Harbor, people are able to walk where there once was water.

"They used to have a dock out here about a month ago," said Allen Love. "We could only go to about here because the mud was hard, and you couldn't go any further. We couldn't walk out this far a week ago, there was still water here. That's where you saw all the fish swimming around."

The Nevada Department of Wildlife supervisor, Doug Neilsen, says that Lake Mead is undergoing changes that are not just impacting people, but wildlife too. Because of the receding water levels, some areas of Lake Mead have turned into a "fish graveyard."

However, Nielson said he and his team at the hatchery are still planning to release fish into the lake.