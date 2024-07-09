Investigation into Prince Law Group shooting nears conclusion; police say ex-husband not a suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation into the killings of a prominent local attorney and his wife at a Summerlin law office is nearing its conclusion, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police have said Dennis Prince and his wife, Ashley, were shot and killed by Ashley's ex-father-in-law, Joe Houston, during a deposition at the Prince Law Group on April 8. Witnesses told authorities Houston then turned the gun on himself.

At the center of the dispute — a custody battle between Ashley and her ex-husband, Dylan Houston, for their two children.

We reached out to Metro police this week for an update on their ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting, and they tell us "Dylan Houston is not a suspect in the homicide investigation."

The investigation into the murder of Dennis and Ashley Prince is nearing its conclusion but is not officially closed at this time, a Metro police spokesperson wrote in an email to Channel 13.

Houston was being represented by his father, Joe, in the custody proceedings, while Dennis represented Ashley.

In an emergency motion after the shooting, District Court Judge Bill Henderson granted custody of the children to Ashley's sister.

As part of the ongoing custody proceedings, Ashley's family filed a 24-page petition claiming Houston should not have guardianship over the two children because of his alleged alcohol abuse and mental state. He had previously been ordered to undergo regular drug and alcohol screenings and to remain at least 100 yards away from Ashley's home, work and parents' home.

Members of the legal community told 13 Investigates they hope family court judges take this tragedy as an opportunity to review whether to continue allowing family members to act as lawyers for other family members, especially in cases where they have such a strong interest.

In the wake of Dennis Prince's killing, the Prince Law Group announced the decision to close its doors for good.