In wake of Dennis Prince's killing, the Summerlin law office he founded will close its doors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Exactly five years after opening its doors, the Prince Law Group is closing following the killing of its founder, Dennis M. Prince.

On Monday, the firm posted a statement on their website saying they "simply could not persevere without him."

Prince and his wife Ashley were shot and killed at their law offices by her ex-father-in-law, attorney Joe Houston II. Witnesses told police that Joe shot and killed the Princes before turning the gun on himself.

Houston was representing Ashley's ex-husband, Dylan Houston, in custody proceedings.

According to court records, the two were married in October 2017 and, after four years and two kids, they divorced. At first, the couple split custody evenly. But in the spring of 2022, Ashley asked to modify that agreement.

As part of the proceedings, Dylan Houston had been ordered to undergo regular drug and alcohol screenings and to remain at least 100 yards away from Ashley's home, work, and parents' home.

Last month, a judge granted temporary guardianship of the two children's estate to Prince's parents.

The guardianship establishes legal authority over any funds needed for the children as well as immediate decisions about their well being.

Ashley's family filed a 24-page petition claiming Dylan Houston should not have guardianship over the two children because of his alleged alcohol abuse and mental state.

Guardianship over the two children is a separate custody case, which is currently pending. That case is expected to proceed in July, when a judge will review the status of the temporary guardianship order.