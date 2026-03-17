Good Morning, Las Vegas: Heating up for St. Patrick's Day

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

If you are planning to make a celebration of it, there are some tips we want to offer you to stay safe as things heat up out there.

We also have a discount code to help make sure you get home safe at the bottom of this story.

Before we get to that and some other local stories we are tracking for today, we have a look at our Tuesday forecast.

Justin Bruce breaks down the temperatures we can expect in the week ahead:

Weather forecast for March 17, 2026

Health alert: Tips to stay safe during upcoming Extreme Heat Warning

Las Vegas is about to shatter high-temperature records, and health experts warn that the early temperature spike could catch both locals and visitors off guard.

Experts say stay indoors between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Drink water often and check on anyone at risk, especially seniors and children.

Visitors are also being warned to watch their alcohol intake.

WATCH: Abel Garcia talks to a health expert on how to protect yourself during the temperature spike this week

Las Vegas temperatures spike early: What you need to know to stay safe in the heat

New today: Allegiant returning as polling location for this year's election

Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar confirmed to Channel 13 that Allegiant Stadium will return as a polling location for the 2026 midterm election.

The general election of 2024 was the first time the stadium was used as a polling site. It turns out it was pretty successful.

A report out of Harvard highlighted some of the numbers.

It found that Allegiant Stadium was the most popular polling site in the state, and 35% of voters cast their first ballots there.

New today: Allegiant returning as polling location for this year's election

Continuing coverage: Labor agreement with police unions set to go before Henderson City Council

The Henderson City Council could approve labor agreements with the Henderson Police Supervisors Association and the Henderson Police Officers Association.

It's a story we've been following since last June, when an impasse was declared, leading to arbitration.

Under the final one-year agreement, Henderson police officers and supervisors will get a 3.5% raise, retroactive to July 1, 2025, along with annual retention bonuses up to $3,000 based on years of service.

VIDEO: Abel Garcia talks to chief negotiator for the Henderson Police Officers' Association about contract negotiations with the City of Henderson

Henderson police unions at 'impasse' with city over contract negotiations

One last note

If you plan to imbibe today for St. Patrick's Day, don't drive.

Sam & Ash Injury Law is partnering with Uber to help get you home safely. You can get a $20 discount on your ride home.

The code is HERE, and will be available through the end of the day.