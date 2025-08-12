Henderson police unions and City of Henderson fail to reach agreement, move to arbitration

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Contract talks between the Henderson Police Officers Association, the Henderson Police Supervisors' Association, and the City of Henderson have reached an impasse and will now proceed to arbitration.

The police unions say negotiations have stalled since earlier this year, citing a staffing shortage of up to 70 positions and rising retirement contribution rates that they say hurt recruitment, retention and take-home pay.

Channel 13 received a statement from the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers stating:

"Both the Henderson Police Officers Association and the Henderson Police Supervisors Association are disappointed with the City of Henderson’s failure to value the individual men and women who protect the city. While City leaders consistently accept praise for the safe environment that the police insure, City leaders steadfastly refuse to negotiate a fair contract with the police. The City of Henderson’s proposals at mediation this week were tantamount to defunding the police. While the unions support the new Police Chief, we believe that the City’s actions will undermine his ambitious plans for the department. Both unions plan to aggressively pursue all legal avenues to force the City to negotiate an appropriate contract while they continue to provide exceptional service to the citizens of the City. " Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers

The City of Henderson has disputed those claims, saying that they have met multiple times and is bargaining in good faith.

With negotiations going nowhere, both sides are heading to arbitration, and that process comes with a price tag that could end up being covered by taxpayers.

The association will be holding a press conference on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Channel 13 has reached out to the city for a statement and has not received one yet, but we will keep you updated on the latest.