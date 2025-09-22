Allegiant Stadium effective as new polling location, Harvard study finds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More and more sports arenas and stadiums are being used as polling locations across the country.

According to a new report from researchers at Harvard University, Allegiant Stadium's first election cycle was a success.

Clark County Registrar Lorena Portillo told researchers 98 voting machines and 26 poll pads were set up across the stadium, which led to shorter lines. It also led to more secure voting procedures with organizers claiming it was probably the most secure polling location in the state.

"Load-in happened on Sunday morning and our security was on post for 24 hours a day until after Election Day," Lilah Haye, government and community relations specialist for the Raiders, states in the report. "[For] the polling area, we essentially had to block off the stadium, wrist-banding everyone that was allowed within the polling area. The stadium has 24-hour security and a gate that wraps completely around all entries ... it's nearly impossible to just walk into the stadium."

The report states that over 4,200 people cast their ballot at Allegiant Stadium. Of that number, researchers found those voters were more likely to be voting for the first time, younger, and unaffiliated with a political party.

You can see a further breakdown of those numbers below.

Harvard Kennedy School Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation

Researchers also stated the Raiders "intentionally chose not to partner with outside voter mobilization organizations to ensure the event remained completely nonpartisan." That tracks with NFL Votes, which is a league-wide nonpartisan initiative that was founded as a joint effort between the NFL and the NFL Players Association in August 2020.

"Creating an opportunity to vote at Allegiant Stadium was about more than football - it was about giving Clark County voters a place to come together, make their voices heard, and celebrate the democratic process," Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders, said in a press release. "The Raiders are committed to strengthening our community, empowering voices, and making civic participation something people are proud and excited to be part of."

Allegiant Stadium's role as a polling location also helped taxpayers.

Researchers found that Raiders carried most of the $50,000 cost, which is on par with other community outreach activities. They also used a $5,000 grant from NFL Votes to make the Raiders "I Voted" stickers.

According to the report, all of this was done at no extra cost to Clark County.

You can read the full report below.