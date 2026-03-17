Las Vegas temperatures spike early: What you need to know to stay safe in the heat

Las Vegas is seeing a rapid rise in temperatures, and health experts warn the early heat could catch both locals and visitors off guard.

I spoke with a health expert about how this sudden temperature spike could impact physical health and what people can do beyond the basics to stay safe.

"Like you just mentioned, you know, we don't normally see this till later in the year, that people who are coming to Vegas that aren't normally from here, um, especially if they're not from here, aren't going to be expecting this increase of heat," Alexis said.

One piece of advice that often gets overlooked: watch your alcohol intake.

"Limit our alcohol consumption. A lot of us or maybe those who are visiting, visiting again, you know, they're here to on their vacation, they're going outdoors, maybe having drinks, not realizing it's super hot," Alexis said.

Experts also recommend staying in the shade or an air-conditioned space during the hottest hours of the day. Drinking water often and checking on anyone at risk — especially seniors and children — are also key steps.

Even longtime Las Vegas residents should take precautions. Heat this early in the year can still take a toll.

If you have health-related questions or want to share what you're facing in this heat, email me at abel.garcia@ktnv.com.

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