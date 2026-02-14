City of Henderson reaches pay agreement with police unions after months-long dispute

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Henderson and the Henderson Police Department have reached a pay agreement after more than six months of dispute.
Channel 13 has been following the contract negotiations since June, when the police unions and the city reached an impasse.
VIDEO: Abel Garcia talks to chief negotiator for the Henderson Police Officers' Association about contract negotiations with the City of Henderson
On Aug. 11, 2025, the city sent a final offer to union leadership, proposing to make Henderson officers, sergeants, and lieutenants the highest-paid in the valley. The city said that offer was ultimately declined, leading the negotiations into arbitration.
According to city officials, arbitration has now concluded with a “balanced outcome that reflects input from both the City and the unions.”
Under the final binding offer, officers will receive a 3.5% wage increase retroactive to July 1, 2025, along with annual retention bonuses ranging from $2,300 to $3,000 based on years of service.
“The City is prepared to return to the bargaining table to secure a sustainable 2026 contract that both supports our officers and ensures the City’s long-term financial stability,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Channel 13.
The retroactive pay will be issued after ratification by the City Council.