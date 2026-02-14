City of Henderson reaches pay agreement with police unions after months-long dispute

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Henderson and the Henderson Police Department have reached a pay agreement after more than six months of dispute.

Channel 13 has been following the contract negotiations since June, when the police unions and the city reached an impasse.

VIDEO: Abel Garcia talks to chief negotiator for the Henderson Police Officers' Association about contract negotiations with the City of Henderson

Henderson police unions at 'impasse' with city over contract negotiations

On Aug. 11, 2025, the city sent a final offer to union leadership, proposing to make Henderson officers, sergeants, and lieutenants the highest-paid in the valley. The city said that offer was ultimately declined, leading the negotiations into arbitration.

According to city officials, arbitration has now concluded with a “balanced outcome that reflects input from both the City and the unions.”

Under the final binding offer, officers will receive a 3.5% wage increase retroactive to July 1, 2025, along with annual retention bonuses ranging from $2,300 to $3,000 based on years of service.

“The City is prepared to return to the bargaining table to secure a sustainable 2026 contract that both supports our officers and ensures the City’s long-term financial stability,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Channel 13.

The retroactive pay will be issued after ratification by the City Council.

