Henderson police chief outlines final contract offer to unions before arbitration

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson's recently appointed police chief has sent a seven-page letter to leadership at two police unions outlining details of a post-mediation contract offer between the city and unions.

Channel 13 received a copy of this letter. Abel Garcia and Tricia Kean break down what this means for the next step in negotiations.

The city of Henderson says that on Aug. 11, the unions were offered a proposal that would have made Henderson officers, sergeants and lieutenants the highest paid in the valley. That offer was ultimately declined, according to the city.

The latest offer made this past Thursday, outlined by Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader in his letter, expires Sept. 8.

You can read that full letter here:

The proposal for the police officers union, HPOA, would give officers in Henderson the highest minimum and maximum steps on the wage scale. It guarantees raises with 5% the first year and a guaranteed 3% raise in year two.

The city's proposal to the HPSA, which is the managers' union, would make Henderson supervisors the highest paid in police departments within Clark County, including retention pay. It provides up to 5% additional retention pay to reward career service.

If there's no deal reached, arbitration is set for Oct. 13. The city of Henderson says this is their final attempt to get a deal done before arbitration.

We received the following statement from the city when we reached out:

Nearly 60 percent of the City’s General Fund budget is dedicated to public safety. City priorities, including public safety, must be responsibly balanced to maintain long-term financial sustainability impacted by inflationary pressures, rising labor costs, declining sales tax revenue, as well as the service demands impacting governments across the state and the nation.



The City of Henderson values the contributions of all of its employees, including the police officers and police supervisors represented by HPOA and HPSA. All Nevada Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) members are affected by the mandatory increased PERS contribution rates for both Regular and Police/Fire members. Per the Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) and the City’s established practices, the mandatory increased PERS contribution rate will be shared equally between the City and employees.



The City has been bargaining with the unions and offered a proposal that would have made Henderson Police officers, sergeants, and lieutenants the highest compensated in the Valley, but this proposal was ultimately declined by the unions.



In a final good-faith effort to reach an agreement and avoid arbitration, the City has extended another generous proposal to both unions.



We remain committed to this process and look forward to a fair solution that responsibly serves our officers and community.



