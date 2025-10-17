Good Morning, Las Vegas: Planning your weekend and looking ahead to the Aces' victory parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Good morning, Las Vegas. It's Friday, Oct. 17, and today is the day to celebrate the Las Vegas Aces' third WNBA Championship trophy.

Before you head out the door, we also want to tell you about a couple of developing situations in different parts of the valley.

Police activity after overnight crash; Gunman at large after shooting

We're following two developing stories this morning in the southwest and central parts of the valley.

You may see police activity in the area of Robindale and Lindell roads. We're told homicide detectives are now investigating after a deadly overnight crash in that area. You can find our developing coverage here:

And in the central valley, the search is on for a gunman after police tell us a shooting left one person with "substantial injuries."

This happened in the 2300 block of Pardee Place, which is near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway. We're told Pardee Place is closed in the area of that shooting. We'll post updates about that investigation here:

Discounts and deals for federal workers

As we begin Day 17 of the government shutdown, a local radio station is extending support for federal employees working without pay. They're offering free and discounted deals on events and merchandise across the valley.

Shakeria Hawkins heard from KSHP about how the station is using a popular show to offer some much-needed relief:

Las Vegas radio station offers deals for federal workers during shutdown

Planning your weekend

There's no shortage of affordable fun happening around the Las Vegas Valley this weekend. Anjali Patel has some options for you in this week's Weekend Roundup, including bluegrass music in Henderson, a free screening of the "Wicked" movie, and the Las Vegas Book Festival. (There, you can also catch Channel 13 senior political reporter Steve Sebelius moderating the headline panel.)

Details on all these events and quite a few more are posted in Anjali's roundup here:

If you're looking for more Halloween happenings and spooky special events, we've got a list just for that, too. You can find more options there:

Know before you go

Finally, the Las Vegas Aces are ready to take over the Strip with a parade and rally in celebration of their most recent WNBA title.

If you're headed down to the Strip to party with the champions, there are a few things to know before you go.

There are a few items you're asked not to bring with you to Toshiba Plaza. Those include backpacks or bags of any size; balls, projectiles or optical illusions; coolers, ice chests or folding chairs; and signs, flags or banners larger than 11-by-17-inches.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. Road closures are expected to start around 4 p.m. along southbound Las Vegas Boulevard, so plan ahead if you're driving to the Strip.

If you need to navigate around parade traffic, Justin Bruce suggests using Harmon Avenue to access Interstate 15, rather than the Tropicana on-ramp.

If you're not able to make it to the parade in person, Channel 13 will have live coverage of the festivities all evening, which you can watch right here on KTNV.com.