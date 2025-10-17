Developing: Homicide detectives investigating deadly overnight crash in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're working to get more information about a developing situation in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Friday morning.

You may notice a heavy police presence in the area of Robindale and Lindell roads. We're told officers are investigating a deadly overnight crash.

Homicide detectives are now also involved.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as police continue to work on the scene.

We've asked for additional details about what led to the crash and why the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section is involved.

We'll bring you updates as we learn more. In the meantime, members of the public are asked to avoid the area.