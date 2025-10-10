Looking for Halloween fun in Las Vegas? Add these events to your calendar

LAS VEGAS — Halloween is around the corner, and there's plenty of spooky fun to enjoy. We've scared up some activities and events happening in October that you won't want to miss.

Attractions

Moapa Valley Cornmaze

What: Though the main attraction is the corn maze, the Moapa Valley Cornmaze offers a pumpkin patch, zombie paintball, and plenty of kids' activities. Stick around after 7 p.m., when the corn maze turns haunted!

Where: 3715 North Pioneer Road

HallOVeen at the Magical Forest

What: Discover spooky rides, carnival games, trick-or-treat stations, and shopping areas as Halloween takes over Opportunity Village.

Where: 6300 West Oakey Boulevard

Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch

What: With four locations to choose from, Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch offers plenty of family-friendly fun with children's activities, pumpkin picking, and carnival rides and games.

Where: Find Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch locations in Boca Park (510 South Rampart Boulevard), Northwest (7211 Oso Blanca Road), Silverado Ranch (71 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard), and Southwest Rainbow (7455 South Rainbow Boulevard).

The UnCommon Harvest

What: Catch a seasonal movie, enjoy a petting zoo, pick out your perfect pumpkin, and check out the pop-ups and activities at the UnCommons this October.

Where: 6880 Helen Toland Street

Gilcrease Orchard

What: Enjoy live music, food, wagon rides, a hay maze, and pumpkin picking at Las Vegas' Fall Harvest at Gilcrease Orchard.

Where: 7800 North Tenaya

Vegas Pumpkin Patch

What: A Halloween carnival and pumpkin patch in Henderson, with plenty of photo ops, food, and free entry into the event.

Where: 900 Galleria Drive

McKee Ranch Foundation

What: An autumn wonderland with cow milking experiences, train rides, face painting, antique vendors, and a pumpkin patch.

Where: 8982 Dean Martin Drive

Haunted Harvest at the Springs Preserve

What: Haunted fun for the whole family — enjoy trick-or-treat stations, crafting, and food trucks in the Springs Preserve's "Boo-tanical Garden."

Where: 333 South Valley View Boulevard

7th Annual Boo at the Zoo at Lion Habitat Ranch

What: Spend this haunted holiday with the animals at the Lion Habitat Ranch, where you can partake in a scavenger hunt, take advantage of photo ops, and enter in a costume contest for a special prize!

Where: 382 Bruner Avenue

Asteroid M Halloween Block Party

What: A free block party for all ages featuring local music acts, artists, a costume contest, and food trucks.

Where: 525 South Main Street

When: October 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Monster Mash on Main

What: Bring the family to this safe trick-or-treating event featuring live music and children's costume contests.

Where: 2240 Village Walk Drive

When: October 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Skellington's Spooktacular

What: Trick-or-treat at Tivoli Village and catch a screening of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" at this Halloween event.

Where: 400 South Rampart Boulevard

When: October 24 at 5:30 p.m.

Haunt the Wetlands

What: Learn about nocturnal animals with the Nevada Department of Wildlife during this family-friendly Halloween event.

Where: 7050 Wetlands Park Lane

Haunted Houses

Desert of Screams

What: Two outdoor mazes house some unsettling secrets at Combat Zone Paintball.

Where: 13011 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Hotel Fear

What: An asylum and a hotel share a twisted fate. See for yourself what happens when the two reopen to the public after years of disuse.

Where: 4300 Meadows Lane

31 Screams Haunted House

What: From the creator of Bonnie Screams comes 31 Screams, two haunted houses at Tivoli Village.

Where: 400 South Rampart Boulevard, Building 420

Halloween Maze Haunted House

What: Choose your fright level in this haunted maze with "no boo passes" or "touch passes."

Where: 8490 West Desert Inn Road

Tunnel of Terror at Tommy's Express Car Wash

What: Want to multitask this Halloween? Add some frightening ambiance to your car wash at Tommy's Express!

Where: Tommy's Express Car Wash has two locations in North Las Vegas (4555 West Ann Road) and Henderson (601 Whitney Ranch Drive)

Fear Zone

What: General admission tickets get in access to all haunted houses, rides, and live shows. Explore attractions set in a radiation wasteland, defunct meat-packing business, shuttered funhouse, and more.

Where: 2880 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Universal Horror Unleashed

What: Check out haunted houses, entertainment areas, and dining options at Universal Horror Unleashed, where your favorite iconic horror icons come to life.

Where: 3051 South Rancho Drive

Library District Events

Spooky Storytime

What: Kids ages 0-5 are welcome to come sing, dance, share scary stories, and make a holiday craft

Where: Clark County Library

When: October 14, 27, and 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Toddler crafty-ween

What: Create some memories and crafts with your toddler this Halloween.

Where: Sunrise Library, 5400 East Harris Avenue

When: October 28 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Haunted Harvest: A Murder Mystery at the Haunted Manor

What: Discover the eerie secrets behind this "whodunnit" at the library, and stay to check out the haunted maze, trunk-or-treating, face painting, and haunted house.

Where: Centennial Hills Library, 6711 North Buffalo Drive

When: October 29 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

TeenTober

What: Solve mysteries, learn about fingerprints and forensics, and choose your own adventures during TeenTober.

Where: Various libraries across the Library District.

When: Please check the Library District's website to find a TeenTober event near you.

Spooktacular Halloween Library Party

What: A costume party with crafts, prizes and refreshments!

Where: Blue Diamond Library, 16A Cottonwood Drive

When: October 30, 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Halloween Storytime

What: Children and their families are welcome to enjoy "not-too-scary" stories in costume.

Where: Whitney Library, 5175 East Tropicana Avenue

When: October 30, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Trick-or-Treat Parade

What: Decorate a trick-or-treat bag and collect sweets in the library in costume.

Where: Whitney Library, 5175 East Tropicana Avenue

When: October 30, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Ready, Set, Spook Festival

What: All ages are welcome to decorate pumpkins, create their own trick-or-treat bags, and enjoy craft time before partaking in a trunk-or-treat

Where: Meadows Library, 215 West Boston Avenue

When: October 30, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A Not-So-Creepy Puppet Show

What: Puppetry for all ages with just enough spook-factor for the holiday season.

Where: Rainbow Library, 3150 North Buffalo Drive

When: October 30, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fang-TASTIC Painting

What: A craft event that lets you turn speckle and cardboard into a ghostly portrait.

Where: Searchlight Library, 200 Michael Wendell Way

When: October 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Movie Screenings

The Wake at The Beverly Theater

What: A celebration of horror films playing throughout October.

Where: 515 6th Street

The Spooktacular Halloween Night Main Event

What: Come in costume and enjoy live music, a candy walk, and a showing of "Hocus Pocus" at the Downtown Container Park.

Where: 707 East Fremont Street

When: October 31 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Spooky Dive In Movie Night

What: Whether you prefer floaties or a deck chair, you can enjoy spooky games and a showing of "The Addams Family" for a small ticket fee of $4 at Pavilion Pool.

Where: 101 South Pavilion Center Drive

When: October 25 starting at 4:30 p.m.

Movies on the Green

What: Watch eerie movies this holiday season on the green at The District at Green Valley Ranch.

Where: 2240 Village Walk Drive

When: Movies begin at sunset. Check The District at Green Valley Ranch's website for showtimes.

Parades

Parade of Mischief at Downtown Summerlin

What: This family-friendly parade with dancers, floats, and character actors returns to Downtown Summerlin.

Where: 1980 Festival Plaza Drive

When: Check Downtown Summerlin's website for parade dates.

Halloween Event and Golf Cart Parade at the Village

What: A parade featuring a pumpkin patch, carnival games, concert, and trunk-or-treat event.

Where: 20 Costa Di Lago

When: October 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.