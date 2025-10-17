Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Oct. 17-19

LAS VEGAS, NV (KTNV) — Welcome to Weekend Roundup — your weekly guide to affordable, local fun.

I found some inexpensive events happening around the valley to help you make your weekend plans!

Come out to the Silver Mesa Recreation Center on Saturday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for this free celebration featuring food, music, games, a costume contest, trunk-or-treat and a haunted house!

Head over to Hartke Park on the night of Friday, Oct. 17th for a free showing of "Hotel Transylvania.' This is part of the City of North Las Vegas' Movie Madness series. Activities start at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at dusk.

This popular free concert series is back at the Fremont Street Experience with its final show of the season. Julian Marley & The Wailers hit the 3rd Street Stage on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m.

A heads up for all you bookworms! The Las Vegas Book Festival returns to downtown for a packed day of book signings, workshops, panel discussions, and kids' activities. Billed as the largest literary event in Nevada, the festival is happening Saturday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Historic Fifth Street School.

Admission is free.

Bring the whole family to this party at the City of Las Vegas' Municipal Pool on Saturday, Oct. 18 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Come dressed in your swimsuit and enjoy games, music and an in-water inflatable trampoline.

This event is open to all ages and swimming abilities. On-land and shallow water games are available, too. Admission is $5. Stay afterward to enjoy open swim for the rest of the day!

This free celebration of bluegrass music returns for a second year to Henderson's Water Street Plaza this weekend. The event lineup features acclaimed bluegrass artists like AJ Lee & Blue Summit, The Po' Ramblin' Boys, Mason Via, Shelby Means and the Fretliners, as well as local bands across two stages. There will also be vendors on-site selling food and drinks.

It's all taking place Saturday, Oct. 18 from 3 to 10 p.m.

This glow-in-the-dark adventure in the pool is happening Friday, Oct. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Henderson Multigenerational Indoor Pool. The fun features music, lights, and glow gear.

Admission is $5. Click here to register.

Come dressed in your Halloween best for a festive evening at Henderson's Bird Viewing Preserve. You can learn about local birds, create a themed craft, take a ride on the Bird Mobile, and trick-or-treat along the decorated walking path.

It's all happening Saturday, Oct. 18 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $7 for kids and $2 for adults. Click here to register.

This family-friendly Halloween event is taking place at the Desert Breeze Community Center on Friday, Oct. 17 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The festivities include games, inflatables, food vendors, a candy trail and more. Be sure to bring your own trick-or-treat bag or bucket!

Admission is $5 per person. Pre-registration is required, can only be done in-person, and closes two hours before the event or once spots are filled. Space is limited, so sign up soon!

This free community celebration is happening Saturday, Oct. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hollywood Recreation Center. Festivities include carnival games from 4 to 6 p.m., trunk-or-treat, bounce houses, food trucks, and a screening of the hit movie, "Wicked" at 6 p.m.

This circus-themed event features a variety of seasonal activities. Highlights include a haunted house starting at 4 p.m., open swim starting at 5 p.m., a movie screening and costume contest at 6 p.m., and free food for the first 250 paid, pre-registered participants.

It's all happening Saturday, Oct. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool. Pre-registration is recommended, and costs $5 for adults, $4 for children, and $3 for seniors. Pre-registration closed Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

Day-of registration costs $8 for adults, $6 for children, and $4 for seniors.

This free festival highlights and showcases the rich culture of our Latin American communities in Clark County. Latino organizations will offer a taste of their country's customs, foods and traditions at booths and through live performances. Free food will be provided, while supplies last. It's all happening Saturday, Oct. 18 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.

While admission is free, registration is required. Click here to register.

FREE Community Trunk-or-Treat

Head to the ER at Boulder's Edge for a free trunk-or-treat event. Families should come dressed in their costumes or spooky attire. Festivities include candy, face painting, balloon animals, games and more. You can also take a peek inside a Sunrise Health System ambulance and learn about health and safety in a family-friendly environment. It's all happening Friday, Oct. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

This free community celebration features trunk-or-treating at decked-out Carvana cars, a costume contest with prizes, live local music, food trucks, raffles, and giveaways.

No vehicle purchase necessary. It's happening Saturday, Oct. 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Carvana Car Vending Machine located at 3720 Morgan Cashmans Way.

This ladies event is all about laughter, celebration, and honoring Diwali, the Indian festival of lights. The evening will include dinner, a DJ and dance floor, a fashion walk, and special appearances.

It's happening Saturday, Oct. 18 from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Jasmine Gardens Banquet Hall at 2560 Duneville St. Admission is $25 online or $30 at the door.

