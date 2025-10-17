Police: Gunman at large after central valley shooting leaves victim with 'substantial injuries'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for a gunman after a shooting in the southwest Las Vegas Valley early Friday morning.

Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tell Channel 13 this happened in the 2300 block of Pardee Place, in a neighborhood near Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue. Police were called to the area at approximately 12:30 a.m. on reports of a person being shot.

Officers arriving at the scene found one person with a gunshot wound to the chest, police stated in an email to Channel 13. That person was taken to Sunrise Hospital with "substantial injuries."

Detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating, and Pardee Place north of Sahara Avenue is expected to be closed for several hours.

As of 5:44 a.m. Friday, police say the suspect in this shooting has not been apprehended.

This is a developing story. We'll share updates as we learn more.