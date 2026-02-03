Good Morning, Las Vegas: LVMPD investigates shooting, animal shelter overcrowding relief

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Good morning, Las Vegas.

We are currently at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that unfolded early this morning, where we expect to learn new details at a media briefing.

Plans to provide relief for overcrowding at The Animal Foundation are also on the move with county commissioners.

But first, a look at today's weather to help you plan ahead.

Highs remain well above average

You're in for a sunny Tuesday, despite a certain groundhog's prediction for the next few weeks.

Expect temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s at daybreak, with a few 5-15 mph breezes at times.

Justin's Forecast:

Maryland Parkway shooting under investigation

We are in the process of gathering more information regarding an officer-involved shooting that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says happened on Maryland Parkway.

Metro advised us that South Maryland Parkway from Windmill Lane to Wigwam Avenue will experience closures for the next few hours, so avoid the area and use alternate routes for the time being.

Crime Shooting under investigation on Maryland Parkway KTNV Staff

Critical capacity solutions possibly coming to local shelter

The Animal Foundation is a step closer to getting critical relief for their overcrowding issues from Clark County Commissioners.

Their agenda today includes a task order that if approved, will increase capacity and improve service delivery for animal protection and code enforcement operations.

The project's estimated completion date is set for late 2028.

Local News 'We have nowhere to put them': The Animal Foundation warns of overcrowding Narée Asherian

Eastside Cannery on the chopping block

The long-shutdown Eastside Cannery is one step closer to being demolished.

According to documents obtained by Channel 13, the Clark County Building Department received a permit to implode the hotel and casino on Boulder Highway.

We first brought you the confirmation for the demolition plans last October. As of right now, there is no timeline for the implosion's completion.

Local News Boyd Gaming to demolish Eastside Cannery hotel-casino after five-year closure Alyssa Roberts

One last thing before we go...

We're still fighting for answers for those who have been undergoing in vitro fertilization at Nevada Fertility Institute that contacted Tricia Kean about their specimens being shipped to California for storage on short notice.

Those that chose to keep their specimens in Las Vegas ended up having to pay $400 to store them locally.

We went to the Nevada Fertility Institute to try to talk with Dr. Cindy Duke, but were told she was not available.