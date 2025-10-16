'We have nowhere to put them': The Animal Foundation warns of overcrowding at shelters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, The Animal Foundation shared on Facebook that their shelter was experiencing overcrowding after an influx of dogs had been admitted overnight.

According to the post, 28 dogs were added to their shelter in the course of one day, with more continuing to arrive. With 523 dogs already in their facility, The Animal Foundation is now at what they call "critical capacity," as the shelter does "everything [they] can to avoid euthanasia for space."

RELATED: What it means for local animal shelters to be at 'critical capacity' — and how you can help

In July, Channel 13 reached out to The Animal Foundation to learn more about overcrowding in their shelters. They shared with us that "critical capacity" is hit when they exceed 454 dogs in their care.

With well over 500 dogs currently in The Animal Foundation's care, capacity has since been reached. Here's how you can help alleviate some of the pressure on the shelter, according to their recent post.

