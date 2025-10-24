Boyd Gaming to demolish Eastside Cannery hotel-casino after five-year closure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After five years of uncertainty, Boyd Gaming has confirmed plans to demolish the Eastside Cannery hotel-casino on Boulder Highway.

Shuttered during the pandemic, the casino has not been open for more than five years. A Boyd Gaming spokesperson tells Channel 13, "there is not sufficient market demand to reopen the facility."

"Given this, we are finalizing plans to demolish the building," the spokesperson wrote in an email confirming reports of the demolition plans.

The hotel and casino opened in 2008 in the same spot Nevada Palace used to stand from 1979 until it closed its doors and became the Eastside Cannery. Boyd Gaming acquired the property, as well as the Cannery hotel-casino on Craig Road, in 2016.

The casino had its gaming license extended as recently as May 2024, when Channel 13 reporter Ryan Ketcham talked to locals about their hopes the Eastside Cannery might one day reopen.

Hope for Eastside Cannery reopening kept alive after latest gaming license extension

"I used to go when it was Nevada Palace, so I've been here for a pretty good bit of time, watching them build it," said Jesse Woods, who lives off of Boulder Highway.

As for what's next, Boyd Gaming's spokesperson tells us the company is "currently in discussions to sell the site for residential use."