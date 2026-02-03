Justin's Forecast: Highs Remain Well Above-Average

MORNING: Sunny with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s at daybreak. A few 5-15 mph breezes at times.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs in the low-to-mid 70s with a few 5-15 mph breezes.

EVENING: Mainly clear with readings falling from the 60s into the 50s after 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Clear with some 5-15 mph breezes and lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.

A round of northeast breezes of 10-20 mph Wednesday won't slow down the mild air; highs return to 74° with sunshine.

Expect low 70s Thursday, upper 60s Friday (with thicker high clouds), and low 70s this upcoming weekend with partly cloudy conditions. Late night and early morning lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s during this stretch.

There are signs that highs will cool considerably for a spell early next week as shower chances try to materialize.

We see upper 60s Monday, followed by upper 50s next Tuesday and Wednesday, and low 60s next Thursday. Shower chances rise from 10% Monday to 30% on Tuesday and Wednesday, although amounts look light.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to particle pollution.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" over the next four days, with juniper and ash listed as the predominant pollen types.

Even though it's winter, the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m., meaning a sunburn could happen in 45 minutes for some people, so grab a hat if you're outside for that long around midday.