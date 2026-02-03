IVF patients scramble following Nevada fertility clinic's abrupt announcement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — IVF patients are seeking answers after receiving an unexpected letter from the Nevada Fertility Institute informing them their specimens would be shipped to California for storage, giving them just three days to decide or make other arrangements.

Some patients chose local doctor Cindy Duke for IVF treatment because she offered on-site specimen storage at her office near Sunset and Durango. However, patients became concerned when they arrived to find locked doors with a landlord's notice stating $159,000 was due in rent.

Patients then couldn't reach the office by phone before receiving the surprising letter about specimen relocation.

I attempted to speak with Duke about the situation last week without success. When I returned today seeking answers for patients, staff told me she wasn't available. After waiting 10 minutes and ringing the office bell again, I was told Duke remained unavailable for an interview.

"Is she available to do an interview or not? I'm trying to reach her," I said to staff.

"Do you have my contact information I left last time? We really want to talk to her," I continued.

"I let her know that you feel it's important to reach out, so it's just, it's out of my hands," the staff said.

At least one Nevada Fertility Institute patient I spoke with chose not to have their specimen sent to California. However, they had to pay $400 to have it moved locally.

The patient told me they waited in Duke's office on Friday for two and a half hours just to get paperwork signed to relocate their specimen.

According to the letter, today was the deadline for patients to decide where they want their specimens relocated.

