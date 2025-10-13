Good Morning, Las Vegas: How F1 construction could impact your commute + Windy weather on the way

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Good Morning, Las Vegas, and happy Monday. Here are the headlines you may want to be aware of as you head out the door this morning:

Construction begins on temporary bridge for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

We're just a little over a month away from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and while there have already been some nightly closures and detours in place for track construction, the full closure of one busy intersection on the Strip could impact your morning commute.

Anyssa Bohanan is reporting from the Flamingo Road and Koval Lane intersection with more on what you need to know as construction on the temporary bridge gets underway:

Weather watch: Windy today, but even gustier tomorrow

Your full forecast calls for some gusty winds on Monday. A strong storm system from the Pacific Southwest is expected to bring widespread wind to Southern Nevada, with gusts up to 26 mph in the forecast. Wind advisories have been issued for central Nye, Lincoln and Esmeralda counties, with gusts up to 50 mph anticipated in some areas.

This system is also bringing a significant drop in temperatures, which will be in the low 80s on Monday and are expected to drop to the low 70s on Tuesday.

Watch Justin Bruce break down the expected impact of this system so you can be prepared:

Morning forecast: Windy weather gets even windier tomorrow

The federal holiday not observed in Nevada

A reminder as you head out the door this morning: Post offices and many banks will be closed on Monday in observance of the federal Columbus Day holiday. Here in Nevada, the day is not recognized as an official holiday, so schools will still be in session and state and local government offices will remain open. Since 1993, the Silver State has opted instead to observe Nevada Day at the end of October.

Israeli hostages freed as part of ceasefire deal

We also have some historic developments in the Middle East to tell you about this morning. After 736 days in captivity, the last living Israeli hostages held by Hamas are free. The 20 freed hostages are being reunited with family members as part of a ceasefire agreement brokered by President Donald Trump. As part of the deal, Israel will release more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners.

Celebrating a third WNBA title

Plans for a championship victory parade to honor the Las Vegas Aces' third WNBA title are in the works. We've learned you can expect the celebration to take over the Strip on Friday evening.

Family dispute turns deadly

An investigation continues into a family argument that turned deadly in the northwest valley on Sunday night.

Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say shortly before 8 p.m., a mother, father, and their adult son were arguing inside their apartment when multiple guns were pulled and all three family members were shot. They tell us the mother died at the scene. The father and son were taken to an area hospital and are listed in critical condition.