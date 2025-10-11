Fire crews rescue two people trapped in flooded wash; third person still missing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The search for a man who was swept away by floodwater was called off Friday night, Clark County Fire Department officials say.

The swiftwater rescue attempt began when fire crews were informed of an adult male trapped in the tunnels of the Harmon Wash, near Paradise Road, "with water levels rising," according to an updated statement from CCFD.

Rescue attempts began just after 4:15 p.m. in the area of Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road. While fire crews were searching for the man trapped in the wash, they discovered two women who were also in distress.

"Rescue efforts were made, and both women were retrieved from the wash," officials stated.

Fire crews were able to get eyes on the man, who officials say was in swift-moving waters.

"Initial attempts to retrieve the man from the flood control channel were unsuccessful," according to CCFD.

Efforts to rescue the man continued past sundown, but the search was called off at 7:20 p.m. after crews "lost visual contact with the victim."

CCFD says the search will resume downstream at daylight on Saturday.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to share updates as we get them.