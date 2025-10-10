Active weather day as storms move into the Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's an active weather day in the Las Vegas Valley as storm systems move in from the southwest to the northeast. The Channel 13 weather team is tracking the movements and alerts around the valley to keep you updated.

Current Conditions Humidity: 76%

Dew point: 65°

Pressure: 29.81 in

Wind speed: 5 mph

Wind direction: WSW

Visibility: 7.0 mi

Sunrise: 06:44 AM

Sunset: 06:11 PM

WEATHER ALERTS

From the National Weather Service:



Flash Flood Warning for southwest Clark County until 8:45 p.m.

for southwest Clark County until 8:45 p.m. Flash Flood Warning for central Clark County until 7:45 p.m.

for central Clark County until 7:45 p.m. Flash Flood Warning for Sandy Valley until 7:45 p.m.

for Sandy Valley until 7:45 p.m. Flood Advisory for central Clark County until 7:45 p.m.

for central Clark County until 7:45 p.m. Flood Advisory for western Clark County until 6:45 p.m.

for western Clark County until 6:45 p.m. Flood Watch for Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon until 11 p.m. Saturday

for Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon until 11 p.m. Saturday Flood Watch for Lincoln County until 11 p.m. Saturday

POWER OUTAGES

As of 5:30 p.m., NV Energy is reporting:



Around 400 customers without power in Clark County

FLIGHT DELAYS

According to the Federal Aviation Administration:



Ground Stop until 6:45 p.m.

until 6:45 p.m. Ground Delays averaging 84 minutes

averaging 84 minutes Departure Delays averaging 1 hour (and increasing)

MORE INFORMATION

From the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada:

