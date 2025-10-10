Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Active weather day as storms move into the Las Vegas Valley

Channel 13 is tracking weather alerts, power outages, flight delays and more as severe weather moves into the area Friday evening
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's an active weather day in the Las Vegas Valley as storm systems move in from the southwest to the northeast. The Channel 13 weather team is tracking the movements and alerts around the valley to keep you updated.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 76%
  • Dew point: 65°
  • Pressure: 29.81 in
  • Wind speed: 5 mph
  • Wind direction: WSW
  • Visibility: 7.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:44 AM
  • Sunset: 06:11 PM

WEATHER ALERTS

From the National Weather Service:

  • Flash Flood Warning for southwest Clark County until 8:45 p.m.
  • Flash Flood Warning for central Clark County until 7:45 p.m.
  • Flash Flood Warning for Sandy Valley until 7:45 p.m.
  • Flood Advisory for central Clark County until 7:45 p.m.
  • Flood Advisory for western Clark County until 6:45 p.m.
  • Flood Watch for Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon until 11 p.m. Saturday
  • Flood Watch for Lincoln County until 11 p.m. Saturday

POWER OUTAGES

As of 5:30 p.m., NV Energy is reporting:

  • Around 400 customers without power in Clark County

FLIGHT DELAYS

According to the Federal Aviation Administration:

  • Ground Stop until 6:45 p.m.
  • Ground Delays averaging 84 minutes
  • Departure Delays averaging 1 hour (and increasing)

MORE INFORMATION

From the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada:

  • Flooding on the roads around Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway. Use caution.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

