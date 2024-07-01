NHL free agency updates: Golden Knights lose Marchessault, Carrier, Amadio, Martinez

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — And so begins the summer of change for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Free agency began at 9 a.m. Monday, and the Knights have said goodbye to two original misfits.

The biggest loss for the Knights is forward Jonathan Marchessault, who signed a $5.5 million, five-year deal with the Nashville Predators, according to multiple sources.

Marchessault is coming off a career-high 42-goal season and won the NHL's Conn Smythe trophy in 2023 when VGK won the Stanley Cup. He is also the franchise leader in goals and games played.

But he isn’t the only player who won’t don a gold jersey next season. A tidal wave of free agency losses swept through the Golden Knights' roster Monday morning.

The losses include multiple longtime franchise players like William Carrier, another original misfit.

Carrier has reportedly signed a six-year deal with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Alec Martinez, who was expected to retire, signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Michael Amadio reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with the Ottawa Senators.

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Chandler Stephenson is reportedly headed to a seven-year deal with the Seattle Kraken.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.