Formula 1 starts 100 day countdown to the race, your local guide ahead of the event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The countdown to the 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is on, as we are now just 100 days away from the event.

To celebrate, F1 hosted a free event for the public at the Grand Prix Plaza on Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue Thursday night, featuring a car show, giant slot machine, new 2025 Grand Prix merchandise, and more.

“Oh it’s kind of surreal, just like seeing driving up and into the pit lane area and seeing everyone park on the, where these cars are going to be at," said Joshua Robinson who brought his car to be shown at the event.

Along with the free event that brought many to the Grand Prix Plaza, F1 officials broke down race changes that could impact you.

First, the tickets. Single day tickets are now available starting as low as $125.

That price point is for the Caesar's Palace Viewing Experience, but general admission tickets start at just $140, and grandstands at just $150.

These would all be the prices for a ticket on Thursday, November 20, which is the first day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix where you can watch the first two practices.

Three-day tickets start at just $441.

These are the cheapest ticket options the Las Vegas Grand Prix has ever offered.

The inaugural Grand Prix offered 3-day grandstand tickets for as low as $2,000. That price went down to $1,500 last year, and now sits at $918.67 this year. New general admission three-day tickets started at $600 last year compared to a new $441 ticket option this year.

Plus, the cheapest one-day ticket option was $150 last year, now $125 this year.

This is a change locals say they're glad to see.

“It being $125, I don’t see why not," said Ryan Heaney who works on the Strip often.

“A big theme for this year has been making the race more accessible to a wider audience, so one of those opportunities was to go on sale with single-day tickets much earlier in the year this year," said Las Vegas Grand Prix vice president of marketing, Austin Brown.



As for the Grand Prix Plaza becoming race ready, crews are expected to break down the karting track, F1X interactive experience, and everything else offered inside in about a month.

This is to make way for the team garages and suites.

“All of this is coming out to make way and start planning for the race. It is a huge undertaking," said Las Vegas Grand Prix vice president of Corporate Affairs, Lori Nelson-Kraft.



For all of us, that means road construction is coming.

Nelson-Kraft tells me the months long process of putting up the grandstands, hospitality suites, track lighting, track barriers, and more will start in September.

Locals tell me they're dreading the construction.

“It’s always a little bit sketchy for us because in the community just getting between properties on the Strip, it’s just a lot more involved," said Heaney.

Locals hope construction will have fewer impacts this year.

Nelson-Kraft tells me phone notifications and their interactive website will both be back this year to better help people navigate the construction.

She tells me both road closures and lane reductions will take place mainly at night again this year, going along with this change crews implemented last year.

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill tells me there may even be less weeks of construction this year compared to last year.

“I’m all for it anything we can do to help alleviate some of the issues on the Strip here," said Heaney.

The 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place November 20-22 and the race itself will be at a new time this year — set at 8 p.m.