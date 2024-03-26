F1 drops prices for 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, many are split on if the price is worth it

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In just eight months, the Formula 1 Pit Building and the rest of our valley will be filled with racing fans.

If you want a ticket to the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, they're now available with cheaper prices than last year's race. For all ticket options, click here.

Last year's cheapest three-day grandstand ticket went for $2,000, but this year, you can get them for as low as $1,500. There is also new general admission experience for as low as $600 that could have more race fans flocking to the streets.

"Going down to that price, I think I would do it, absolutely," said Gabrielle Rodriguez, who plans to attend the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Rodriguez couldn't afford a ticket to last year's event but said he was able to get a glimpse of the high speed race cars in action and can't wait for this year's race.

"You know when you go to your first hockey game and you're like, 'oh my god it's amazing.' That's how I felt," Rodriguez said.

Leading up to the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, several locals told Channel 13 they were out-priced from the event. Even with the drop in prices this year, some say it's still too expensive.

"I still think it's cost prohibitive. $600 to see cars go around a track is a little bit high in my opinion," said Ernie Lynch.

Lynch said he thinks F1 ticket prices should be comparable to other sporting events such as NFL, NHL, NBA and MLB games. He said if F1 could offer tickets for around $200 for the weekend, then that would bring in locals.

According to Formula 1, they are offering several one-day Flamingo general admission tickets for as low as $150. That ticket is for Thursday night, Nov. 21, for the first two practices.

F1 is also offering a $225 ticket in the same zone for Friday night, Nov. 22, to watch the third practice and qualifiers, and F1 is offering a $350 ticket in the same zone for Saturday night, Nov. 23, for the race itself.

F1 said not only are they dropping ticket prices but also adding even more ticket opportunities to get more locals to the race.

"We wanted to make sure that more people had the opportunity to get in. The GA tickets last year sold out in a minute pretty much, so we more than tripled the number that will be available this year," said F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Chief Operating Officer Betsy Fretwell.

The 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is expected to feature the same track path as last year's race with drivers hitting top speeds down Las Vegas Boulevard and around the Sphere.