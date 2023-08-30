Why is Governor Lombardo expected to step in on Clark County teacher salary negotiations? We find out.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of Clark County teachers continue to wait and see what will happen next with their salary expectations.

Following Saturday's meeting, the teacher's union voted to implement "work actions." That means teachers will only work the contracted seven hours and eleven minutes in the school day.

The union's executive director says they are asking Governor Joe Lombardo to intervene to see if Senate Bill 231 funds are being used properly.

"We are saying, 'governor, you should come down here and see whether or not that investment has any accountability attached to it,' because we believe there is a disconnect," said the executive director of the Clark County Education Association, John Vellardita.

SB 231 was approved by Nevada lawmakers for salary increases.

The district responded to CCEA's request in a statement, explaining they welcome the governor to see their proposals are "fair and financially responsible."

The union has asked CCSD for a 10 percent salary increase in year one of the contract and an 8 percent increase in year two. The district put out two offers, with the most recent being an 8.5 percent increase in salary in the first year and a 2 percent bump in the second year.

"It is reflective of a statewide problem right now. We have a crisis of vacancies, and it is not being addressed. The governor and the legislature passed money to address that, and it is not happening," Vellardita said. "So we are asking for that intervention."

Vellardita expects to hear from the governor this week. Lombardo did provide a statement regarding the dispute: