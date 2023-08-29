Parents, students also watching, waiting as the district's stalemate with CCEA drags on

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Outside Anthony Saville Middle School on Monday, vehicles lined up along Grand Teton Drive as the hot desert sun hung above.

It was almost 2 p.m., which meant it was almost time for parents to pick up their sons and daughters. This day was also picture day at the school, which meant sixth-grader Sophia Olivas had something to show off to her mom.

"Oh, look at you," Hanna Olivas said as she eyed the ID attached to a lanyard.

For Sophia, the first few weeks of the sixth grade have gone well, she says. So far, it's better than last year, when she had substitute teachers for most of the school year.

The Clark County School District — as has been widely reported — is short over 1,000 teachers, which has left lots of holes to patch within the nation's fifth-largest public school district.

The district is currently at odds with the Clark County Education Association, the teacher's union, over a new educator contract.

The teachers want more money, and Nevada legislators agreed this year to set aside tens of millions for pay increases designed to make teachers happier and attract new ones to the state.

But so far, CCSD and the union haven't agreed to terms, leaving many teachers angry and the two organizations to battle squarely in the public eye.

"Kids, they're our future," Hanna said. "So why wouldn't we want to invest in the people who are teaching them? And why not give them the best?"

Sophia says she's generally aware of the stalemate between the district and its teachers, but it's not a hot topic of conversation among her friends group.

"If we ever did [talk about it], it would probably be if something happened with the school district," Sophia said. "We'd probably end up talking about it at lunch."

Last week — in what has become the norm — a large group of teachers gathered outside the scheduled CCSD board of trustees meeting. The teachers picketed, holding signs and reciting loud chants for passersby along Flamingo Road in east Las Vegas.

Over the weekend, Gov. Joe Lombardo said he is "eager" to get involved in the negotiations in a way that best serves the children of Clark County.

On Monday, the district released a statement saying that the two parties should be able to resolve their issues "at the bargaining table."

The district added that it would "welcome the opportunity to show the governor that our proposals are fair, equitable and financially responsible."

For now, Hanna Olivas will wait, like everyone else, to find out if a contract solution can be found sometime soon.