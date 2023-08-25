CCEA union members rallying once again at CCSD Board of Trustees meeting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A heated dispute between the Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association as the two parties continue contract negotiations.

Teachers, once again, rallied for pay raises outside the school district's board of trustees meeting.

KTNV crews are at the board meeting. Moments ago, we saw a union member escorted out of the building.

Educators continue to make their voices heard over weeks of contract negotiations.

The teachers' union has petitioned the district for a 10 percent raise in the first contract year and 8 percent the next.

Up to this point, disagreements between CCSD and the teachers' union have hinged on differing perspectives on how to allocate $250 million in funding recently pledged to the district in Senate Bill 231.

Before the meeting began, several union members were escorted out by police.

Kristan Nigro, a kindergarten teacher within CCSD, says she was picked up and carried out of the board meeting.

“We were waiting for the meeting to start. It got a little loud in there. I got on my phone to text somebody, apparently, I was on my phone, and they didn’t like that, and they asked me to leave," Nigro said. "I asked what recourse do you have to ask me to leave, and they picked me up and carried me out. My wrists are going to have nice bruises from the cuffs. That’s very disheartening as a kindergarten teacher, making me look like a criminal.”

Senator Nicole Cannizzaro, majority leader of the Nevada Senate, authored Senate Bill 231. Reporter Kelsey McFarland asked her if the bill was meant specifically for teacher raises.

“We must be supporting our teachers, that we get a qualified teacher in every classroom for every Nevada student, and that's exactly what Senate Bill 231 was designed to do- to ensure and incentivize districts to raise teachers. We know that they deserve to make more," Senator Cannizzaro said.