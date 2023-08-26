Teachers union leadership discusses 'possible work actions' as deadline for CCSD negotiations passes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Education Association met on Saturday morning to discuss how they'd move forward since no contract agreement has been made.

The union's leadership previously gave the school district a hard deadline of Saturday, August 26 to have a deal in place, or members would decide on whether or not to take "work actions."

“This is a very thorny time," said Reuben D'Silva, a CCEA member. "A very tense time where teachers need to stick together and we need to make sure that the district knows that we’re very serious about this.”

The union has asked CCSD for a 10% salary increase in year one of the contract and an 8% increase in year two. The district put out two offers, their most recent being an 8.5% increase in salary in the first year and a 2% bump in the second year.

The CCEA has staged several rallies in recent weeks as they push for a better deal.

Union sources tell Channel 13 that they are sticking with their numbers and will continue to protest if needed.