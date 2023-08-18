CCSD offers 8.5% raise, starting salary of $53,354 in new teacher contract proposal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After weeks of public back-and-forth between the Clark County School District and the union representing its teachers, the district released additional information on Friday in an effort to "set the record straight."

This comes as the district and the Clark County Education Association are locked in negotiations for the next two years of teacher contracts.

District officials said their proposal is designed to re-adjust the teacher pay scale in a way that better accounts for teachers' education and experience.

Disagreements between CCSD and the teachers' union, up to this point, have hinged on differing perspectives on how to allocate $250 million in funding recently pledged to the district in Senate Bill 231.

The teachers' union has petitioned the district for a 10% raise in the first contract year as negotiations heated up in recent weeks. School board members abruptly ended a recent meeting, citing disruptions from union members in the audience. A series of community events featuring Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara was canceled after union members protested, and teachers have rallied before and after school to raise awareness of their demands for salary increases.

In its latest update on salary negotiations, CCSD said it has offered an 8.5% salary increase in the first contract year and a 2% salary increase in the second year.

In a public response to CCSD's proposal, union leaders said district officials "have not added any more money than what they had on the table before."

"CCEA stands firm in our contract proposal of 10% in year one and 8% in year two for all 18,000 educators," union leaders stated in part. "CCEA's proposal is designed to address the 2,000 [teacher] vacancies and the challenge to recruit and retain educators."

District officials said their plan attempts to re-align current teacher salaries based on experience and education, citing that as the reason their offer may not align with the union's requests.

Under the district's proposal, salaries would start at $53,354 and cap out at $116,851.

According to district officials, more than 3,300 employees currently on the lowest pay scale ($49,175) would be eligible for pay adjustments, including:



1,280 employees eligible for a 1 to 9.99% increase

780 employees eligible for a 10 to 19.99% increase

1,110 employees eligible for an increase of 20% or more

Additionally, officials said 870 educators within that group have a Master's degree and would move from $49,175 to at least $65,449 — a 33% salary increase — and could move more with more years of experience.

Another 480 employees with eight years of experience or more could see their pay increased by 30% and potentially more if they hold an advanced degree in their field, according to CCSD.

Employees currently paid higher than the lowest pay scale of $49,175 could see pay increases as follows, according to district officials:



An estimated 5,700 employees would be eligible for a pay increase/correction, with an estimated 2,650 of those evaluated being eligible for an increase/correction of over $10,000.

Over 3,300 employees who have a Master's degree would be eligible for additional compensation. It is estimated that 2,100 employees would receive a 20% increase in pay, while over 500 would receive a 10-19% increase in pay.

"Historic opportunities require historic remedies," officials stated. "With this historic opportunity, we must right a wrong that has persisted too long."

In their response, union leaders claimed the district's proposal also "fails to address" high needs at Title 1 schools, which account for 82% of teacher vacancies, "and special needs students are left understaffed," they stated.