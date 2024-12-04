Future of Mt. Charleston's only elementary school back before CCSD Trustees

Today, the topic of Lundy Elementary is back on the CCSD Board of Trustees' agenda.

Mt. Charleston's only elementary school closed in August of 2023 after suffering damage from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.

Then this past May, district leaders proposed closing Lundy for good, citing high repair costs and because it only served about a dozen students.

They eventually took that option off the table after outcry from the community, but in August, board members voted against repairing the school.

WATCH: Parents concerned as Mount Charleston school remains closed

Instead, officials are exploring the possibility for the school to live on in another building, potentially adding classrooms to the Mt. Charleston library. However, many community members have been vocal about wanting the students to return to Lundy, and for the library option to be a temporary fix in the meantime.

It's important to note, the District B trustee who represented that area at the time, Katie Williams, was against repairing the school, which is what families want. Williams resigned in September after the district attorney said she no longer lived locally.

Now, the interim trustee appointed to serve out the rest of Williams' term, Nakia Jackson-Hale, is requesting a reconsideration of the decision to not repair the school and explore a library addition instead, after she said she spoke with families and staff and looked at the school herself. In a letter to the board president, Jackson-Hale wrote that she wanted to re-examine the information that was presented when the board met on Aug. 7. That's what the board will discuss Wednesday.

According to district policy, within the first 3 months of being sworn in, a new voting board member can request reconsideration of a decision made up to 6 months prior.

The board is set to meet for a work session at 4 p.m.

