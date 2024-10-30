CCSD Board of Trustees approves replacement to represent District B

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District will have a new face on the Board of School Trustees for the next few months.

On Wednesday, the Board approved Nakia Jackson-Hale as an interim board member to represent District B.

The position was left vacant after Trustee Katie Williams stepped down.

CCSD Trustee Katie Williams resigns amid allegations she actually lives in Nebraska

Jackson-Hale will only serve for roughly two months as the position is on the ballot for the upcoming election.

Jackson-Hale currently serves as the Assistant Dean of Administration, Outreach and Engagement at the UNLV School of Nursing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.