Watch Now
Local News

Actions

CCSD: Mt. Charleston elementary school not expected to reopen this school year

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Old Town damage
Posted at 3:17 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 18:18:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County School District campus on Mt. Charleston is not expected to reopen for the rest of the 2023-2024 school year due to damage following the Hilary storm system.

In August, that storm dumped up to eight inches of water in the mountains causing major damage due to flooding. That's include damage to Lundy Elementary School.

According to a letter that principal Christopher Welch sent to parents, CCSD "does not expect to be able to utilize the building for instructional services during this school year."

The letter states construction work to stabilize the building is nearly completed and there is an assessment underway to determine the scope and cost necessary "to make the building operational again."

According to the school's website, students started attending classes at Indian Springs schools on Aug. 28, which is almost an hour away from Lundy Elementary.

Lundy Elementary to Indian Springs

The letter states students sand staff will continue attending Indian Springs Elementary School for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH