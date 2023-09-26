CCSD: Mt. Charleston elementary school not expected to reopen this school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County School District campus on Mt. Charleston is not expected to reopen for the rest of the 2023-2024 school year due to damage following the Hilary storm system.

In August, that storm dumped up to eight inches of water in the mountains causing major damage due to flooding. That's include damage to Lundy Elementary School.

According to a letter that principal Christopher Welch sent to parents, CCSD "does not expect to be able to utilize the building for instructional services during this school year."

The letter states construction work to stabilize the building is nearly completed and there is an assessment underway to determine the scope and cost necessary "to make the building operational again."

According to the school's website, students started attending classes at Indian Springs schools on Aug. 28, which is almost an hour away from Lundy Elementary.

Google Maps

The letter states students sand staff will continue attending Indian Springs Elementary School for the foreseeable future.