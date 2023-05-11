Watch Now
Early morning win leads to big payday for Caesars Palace guest

Caesars Palace jackpot 5-11-23
Posted at 10:58 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 13:58:40-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Entertainment said another Rewards member is going home a big winner.

The company said guest stopped by Caesars Palace Thursday morning to play video poker.

They add the person hit a jackpot around 6 a.m. and is taking home $100,000.

