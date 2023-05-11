Early morning win leads to big payday for Caesars Palace guest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Entertainment said another Rewards member is going home a big winner.
The company said guest stopped by Caesars Palace Thursday morning to play video poker.
They add the person hit a jackpot around 6 a.m. and is taking home $100,000.
