DMV locations reopen offering limited services after targeted cyberattack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are on day nine of the network outage affecting state services across Nevada.

During the outage, services such as the DMV, Nevada State Police and Department of Health and Human Services have been affected, with DMV locations closed since August 25 for in-person services.

VIDEO: Jhovani Carrillo speaks to locals affected by the cyberattack causing network outage

Nevada hit by cyber attack, disrupting state services for thousands

Tuesday morning, Channel 13 visited a DMV location and found a site we haven't seen in over a week: people waiting inside.

Here are the details we reported in our midday show:

DMV services back open after statewide network outage

The DVM has also announced an updated list of services that can be completed online.

This includes:



Driver History Printout

Registration Renewal

Registration Fee Estimate

Peronalized Plate Search and Ordering

Turbo Titles

The full list of services can be found HERE.

Q&A: Governor and state leaders address Nevada cyberattack

While ransomware attacks on individual government agencies are increasingly common, cybersecurity experts note that this is one of the first documented cases of a cyberattack effectively crippling nearly an entire U.S. state government.

According to the Governor's Office, some systems are slowly coming back online, but residents may still experience slow or unavailable services. Officials have not provided a firm timeline for when operations will return to normal.

RELATED: Gov. Lombardo announces resources for Nevadans impacted by statewide cyberattack